Tram derails near Edinburgh Airport after hitting bus

A tram has derailed after being hit by a bus near Edinburgh Airport.

The incident occurred at Eastfield Avenue between the airport and Ingliston.

A tram in Edinburgh has derailed. Picture: Twitter/ Monde-Jnr Konini

It is understood the tram derailed after colliding with a single-decker airport bus.

The line is blocked close to the airport’s rental car return area.

Staff on the tram and at least one passenger on the bus are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

The tram has been seen jackknifed at the scene, with the bus believed to be on its side.

A tram has derailed close to Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Neil Hanna

One witness at the airport told the Evening News: “Apparently the bus has gone through a lights somehow and struck the tram.

“I don’t know if there are any injuries, but the tram was bent like a boomerang.

“They have managed to move the vehicles but the traffic is going to be terrible round the airport for a while yet.”

Trams are only running between the Gyle Centre and York Place while the line is blocked.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “Edinburgh Trams regret to advise that services are currently running between York Place and Gyle Centre due to a road traffic collision at Eastfield Avenue near Edinburgh Airport.

“Early indications suggest that minor injuries have been reported from both the road vehicle and the tram involved.

“We are working with the emergency services to investigate the cause of the incident and would like to offer any support to those affected.

“While the incident is ongoing, a ticket acceptance agreement is in place with Lothian Buses to help customers complete their journeys.”

Edinburgh Airport has tweeted: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident, we are experiencing a build up of traffic around the airport. We appreciate your understanding and will provide an update soon.”

In August 2014, a tram collided with a bus on West Maitland Street in the West End of the city.

Both vehicles were travelling east towards Princes Street.

No-one was injured in that incident and the tram was not derailed.

