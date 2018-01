Have your say

A driver who struck a ten-year-old girl in Tranent has been traced by police.

The schoolgirl was crossing a road in Tranent, East Lothian when she was struck by a Vauxhall Meriva last Wednesday.

The girl was taken to hospital after the incident, which occurred near the Asda on Haddington Road.

Police have now traced the driver following an appeal.

Having spoken with the driver, police have determined that no crime was committed.