Transformed Edinburgh school now for rent as ‘iconic’ apartments

For more than a decade the historic Donaldson’s School for the Deaf was left to rot.

Now the building - designed by Edinburgh’s pre-eminent architect William Henry Playfair - has been transformed into luxury flats.

The building had been vacant since the school moved in 2008 and despite repeated attempts to regenerate it, developers failed to convert the derelict bricks and mortar.

The Crescent development has officially come to market.

Tay Letting, the property the management firm, is now marketing a block of two-bedroom duplex overlooking the school.

Located to the west of the New Town, The Crescent has been described as a ‘contemporary twist’ on a classic example of capital architecture and comprises 84 homes. Surrounded by 18 acres of grounds, the development is being considered one of the most desirable in Scotland.

Tay Letting divisional director said: “The Crescent is without doubt Scotland’s most iconic development, and we’re excited to bring one of the country’s most anticipated rental properties to market.

“Everything about the property, from the internal fixtures and fittings to the carefully chosen decorations, set this apart as one of the most sought-after residences in the country.”

The flats include private terraces overlooking the former school and gardens. Inside each property contains two bedrooms, kitchen area, three bathrooms and a ‘secluded’ family room to the rear.

The glamorous homes have also been fitted with wine coolers, soft-close drawers and hand-picked original artwork from some of Scotland’s most renowned contemporary artists.

The school was bequeathed to the city by James Donaldson to build and found a hospital for children after his death.

Work has also been completed below ground level to construct two underground car parts to the east and west of the main building.

Housebuilders CALA Homes, who originally purchased the site, had to mothball plans for years after the economic crash of 2008. They teamed up with City and Country to add the crescent of apartments.

The Crescent was designed by architect Richard Murphy OBE to complement the original Playfair design.

For more information, visit www.tayletting.co.uk

