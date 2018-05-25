Travel news: commuter delays continue after four vehicle crash

Have your say

Motorists in the capital are still facing delays this morning after an early morning incident on Maybury Road

As reported earlier this morning, Maybury Road is closed in both directions between the Barnton junction and the roundabout at East Craigs after a collision in the early hours of this morning.

Because of this there is still heavy traffic both ways on the A90/Queensferry Road, citybound on the A8 to Drum Brae and significant congestion on many routes through Drum Brae.

