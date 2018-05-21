Travel news: commuter delays due to incident on Queensferry Road

Have your say

Motorists will face delays on the citybound approach on Queensferry Road

Drivers face delays into Edinburgh this morning due to an ongoing incident on Queensferry Road on the citybound approach to Blackhall junction, which emergency services are dealing with.

One lane is blocked causing slow moving traffic from Clermiston.

