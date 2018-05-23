Travel news: Commuters face delays on Edinburgh trams

Have your say

A technical fault is causing delays in the city centre and beyond

Edinburgh trams are reporting a technical fault with a tram at St Andrews Square, which is causing delays to the service this morning.

Due to this fault, trams will be short running from the West End to the Airport.

Tickets are being accepted on Lothian buses.

