Travel news: Drivers face delays on Queensferry Road

Motorists will be held up citybound on Queensferry Road this morning due to a road traffic collision

A road traffic collision at the Blackhall junction is causing a narrowing of the inside lane and no access to House O’Hill Avenue.

Because of this, traffic is slow from Quality Street.

There’s also congestion and delays at Comely Bank roundabout and towards Crewe Toll on Ferry Road and Crewe Road North becausse of temporary lights at Crewe Road South.

Temporary lights are also causing citybound queues from Ardmillan Terrace.

On the trains, Scotrail are reporting a signalling fault at Fauldhouse, which is delaying services to Edinburgh via Shotts.

