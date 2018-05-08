Travel news: Roads and Scotrail update

Have your say

Road delays and temoprary traffic lights will delay commuters this morning

Commuters face delays on the southbound approach to the Queensferry Crossing, with traffic queuing back to junction 2, Pitreavie.

Traffic is also slow as the M90 and M9 meets southbound at junction 1A Kirkliston and as the M9 meets the M8 at junction 2, Claylands.

From the north/west, there’s heavy traffic on the M90, M90 Spur, A90, M9 and A89

In Edinburgh there’s a set of temporary traffic lights in Bonnyrigg high street, and there’s a deer on the loose in the Strathearn Road area in Marchmont.

Queues are building on Broughton Road due to temporary lights at Rodney Street.

For those walking to work, the north footway and eastbound bus stop between York Lane and Broughton Street are closed. A diversion is in place via the south footway.

Scotrail have reported that the Edinburgh to Queen Street service at 08.15 will only have three carriages due to a train fault.

