Tree branch on overhead wires at Haymarket causes severe rail disruption

High winds caused a tree branch to get caught in overhead electric wires between Waverley and Haymarket forcing ScotRail to suspend services.

ScotRail said Network Rail are dealing with the branch and staff are on the way to the site but disruption is expected.

Train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central via Shotts have been suspended.

Other affected services include Edinburgh and Milngavie via Airdrie, Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie, Edinburgh and Dunblane,

A ScotRail statement said: “We have reports of a tree branch on the overheads which our trains are unable to pass, we are having to reduced our train service as we are unable to use one of the lines through Haymarket station.

Our staff are making there way to site and as soon as we have an update we will let you know.”

Travellers are advised to check details at www.journeycheck.com/scotrail

