Trees felled , trains cancelled and Zoo closed as Storm Hector hits

Commuters are facing travel chaos this morning as a result of Storm Hector.

A number of trains to and from the Capital have been cancelled due to an issue with overhead line equipment.

The Balloch – Airdrie and Helensburgh/Milngavie – Edinburgh services have all been affected as 50mph winds blast the country.

There are restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge with the route closed to double decker buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

A high winds warning is also in place on the Queensferry Crossing, with vehicles urged to take caution when crossing.

Some services have been cancelled.

There is a significant amount of debris on roads, with one reader sharing an image of a fallen tree on Melville Drive.

Princes Street was blocked with branches on the road earlier this morning.

In Balerno, Johnsburn Road is closed in both directions due to fallen tree between Glenbrook Road, Cockburn Crescent and Bridge Road, Main Street.

Edinburgh Zoo has also closed due to the high winds.