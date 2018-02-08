Trees to be cut down ahead of top of Leith Walk development

Trees at Picardy Place will be culled ahead of bird-nesting season as work begins on the council’s controversial revamp of the junction.

Work will begin this weekend to remove the trees from outside St Mary’s RC Cathedral ahead of new design plans for Picardy Place.

The council said the trees need to be removed before the bird-nesting season, which begins later this month.

Transport convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes, said: “These trees need to be removed to allow work to go ahead on Picardy Place and it’s essential they’re taken down before bird-nesting season begins at the end of February.

“Meanwhile, discussions continue with key stakeholders to finalise the finer details of the design.”

Under plans to improve public space in Picardy Place and the city centre, two trees will be replanted for every one that is removed.

The trees that will be cut down are unable to be re-planted and will be recycled for biofuel.

The is the first step in a period of “enabling works” that will take place on the junction before the consultation on the final plans is complete.

The changing layout of the junction is scheduled to get under way later this spring.

The Transport and Environment Committee met in January to consider the latest design for Picardy Place, which incorporates a landscaped public space for the island site at the centre of the junction.

Financial details for the proposals were approved by council on 1 February.

The updated plans reflected feedback from around 1000 responses to the consultation, which demonstrated a strong desire for improved public realm in the area, as well as further improvements to provision for pedestrians and cyclists.