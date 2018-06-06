Tributes paid after sudden death of Leith singer

Have your say

The lead singer of an up-and-coming Leith band has reportedly died just days after playing a gig in Amsterdam.

Garry Borland, the frontman of Heavy Drapes has passed away, music site louderthanwar.com has reported.

The Leith-based band last appeared on stage at the Rebellion Festival in the Dutch captial on Sunday, just days before the news broke.

Heavy Drapes is the “hottest new band on the punk scene and proof of the creativity still in the scene with blitzkrieg gigs and great songs,” according louderthanwar.com,

“Everyone on the punk scene is in shock at the news that we have lost one of the family and our thoughts go to his family and friends,” a statement on the site said.

According to the Heavy Drapes Facebook page the band was due to play North West Calling at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on June 30, as well as gigs in Blackpool and Germany this summer.

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

Gary Sewell posting on Facebook said he was “absolutely gutted” and called the singer an “amazing front man.”

He posted: “This is so sad thinking of his family and band. Lost for words.”

Tracy Knox Hamilton, writing on Facebook, said: “So sad, lovely guy and super talented.”

