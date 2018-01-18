Tributes paid to ‘good as gold’ former soldier

HEARTFELT tributes have been left outside Waverley Station to a homeless former soldier who passed away a week before Christmas.

Ex-serviceman Darren Greenfield, 47, died in hospital on December 17 after repeatedly refusing help from a number of charities.

Darren Greenfield was frequently seen on the Waverley Steps. Picture: Facebook

Mr Greenfield, who was also known as Dan, was a familiar face to thousands of commuters and was often seen sleeping rough at the top of Waverley Steps.

Friends said Mr Greenfield – who had connections to the Meadowbank area of the capital – had several long-term health problems before he was admitted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in early December.

And loved ones have created a makeshift memorial to Mr Greenfield outside the station, leaving floral tributes and poignant messages describing him as a ‘wonderful man’.

One note read: “Thank you for your wise words and for inspiring us,” while another said “Darren, I hope you find peace.”

Tributes are being left for Darren Greenfield at the top of Waverley steps.

A sign attached to railings outside reads: “RIP Dan, Gone to the angels.”

Mr Greenfield previously served in the forces for 12 years between 1986 and 1998 including stints with the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment in Wiltshire.

He was later a member of the Royal Army Pay Corps for two years, before joining the Adjutant General’s Corps in 1992.

Veterans charity Soldiers off the Street revealed Mr Greenfield had refused assistance from their Scottish outreach team in a post on social media, while a spokesman from the Royal Tank Regiment said they had been “supporting him financially” since 2000.

Friends described the tributes left to Mr Greenwood as “incredible”.

One man, who asked not to be named, described Darren as “good as gold,” adding: “You couldn’t meet a nicer bloke. I would be surprised if you managed to find anyone who had anything bad to say about him.”

He added: “I had gone to visit him in hospital a few days before he passed and he was still in good spirits, but it is sad to see him gone.” Another said: “Dan was one of the few guys around on the streets that you knew you could really trust and there are not many people you can say that about. He was a lovely bloke and it is absolutely tragic to hear that he passed”.