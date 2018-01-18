Tributes paid to June Holloway who died after Broomhouse car collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beloved sister and auntie” who died in hospital after a stationary car reversed into her last week.

June Holloway, 60, sustained serious injuries following the collision - which took place in Broomhouse Avenue at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, January 10. A stationary orange-coloured Vauxhall Mokka moved backwards and injured four women.

June sustained serious injuries as a result and died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary this morning.

Three other women were also injured and taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, with a 59-year-old sustaining serious injuries and a 58-year-old and an 81-year-old receiving minor injuries.

In a statement, June’s family said: “We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved sister and auntie.

“June’s death has come as a complete shock to us all and we will miss her greatly.

“We would like to thank the wonderful NHS staff, other emergency services and neighbours who worked so hard to try and save her life.

“We’d also like to thank everyone for their support and kind messages over the past week, including Reverend Michael Mair of St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church.”

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with June’s family as they continue to come to terms with their loss during this very sad time.

“Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and we’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 3320 of 10th January.