Tributes paid to Midlothian Council Provost who died this morning

Tributes have been paid to the Provost of Midlothian Council after he passed away suddenly following a short illness.

Labour councillor Adam Montgomery represented Penicuik for more than 31 years on both Lothian Region and Midlothian councils.

Council leader Derek Milligan said: “It is with huge sadness that I have to announce Adam’s death. Adam was not only a Labour colleague but a great friend.

“During his three decades as a councillor, he worked tenaciously both for local people in his ward and the wider community in his role as Provost.

“His experience, commitment, warmth and enthusiasm and indeed his dry sense of humour will be greatly missed.

“Our sincere condolences go to his wife Karen and three children, Scott, Mairi and Ross.”

As a mark of respect, the flag at Midlothian Council is currently flying at half-mast.

Cllr Montgomery, who also has three grandchildren, was originally from Ayrshire. However, he lived in Penicuik, which he said was in his “heart and soul” for 36 years.

During his service, Cllr Montgomery, who was council leader from 2003 to 2007, took great pride in the council’s affordable homes building programme.

He was also involved in decisions to build new schools and refurbish buildings, including Penicuik Town Hall.

A keen Kilmarnock football supporter, Cllr Montgomery coached Eskmill Boys Team football club in Penicuik. He also served on Broomhill Day Centre management committee in the town.

He would often be seen walking in the countryside around Penicuik with his beloved dog, Talbot.

Labour Lothian MSP Neil Findlay wrote on Twitter: “Devastated to hear of the death of Midlothian Provost Adam Montgomery - a great socialist and Labour man.”