Tributes paid to tragic 7-year-old who died after collapsing at bus stop

Tributes have been paid to a 7-year-old who died after collapsing at an Edinburgh bus stop on Constitution Street on Saturday.

The 7-year-old, named locally as Harris McGurk, fell ill while heading home from a soft play centre in the Capital.

He had been out celebrating the 10th birthday of his older brother.

Constitution Street was cordoned off for three hours after the incident with a police officer on duty to redirect traffic.

Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, the 7-year-old died later in the evening despite treatment at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Paying tribute to the child on Facebook, his uncle, Craig MacKenzie wrote: “Thanks for the messages. It means a lot to my sister and family. I still can’t believe he’s gone.”

Others also paid tribute with Pamela Penman writing: “Rest in paradise, wee dude. You will be missed in your classroom by all your wee friends.”

It is understood that his mother is being supported by family members and specialist police officers at home.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were in attendance at Constitution Street around 5:40pm on Saturday 7 April after a child was taken unwell.

“The boy was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where he sadly died a short time later. “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”