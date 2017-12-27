Tributes pour in for dad killed in Duddingston bike crash

TRIBUTES have poured in for a dad of two who suffered fatal injuries when his bike collided with a parked car in Duddingston.

The victim has been named locally as dad of two David McGarvey, with tributes flooding in on social media from friends and family of the tragic 28-year-old.

David McGarvey was riding a Husqvarna motorbike along Duddingston Park at around 2:30 yesterday afternoon when he collided with a parked Saab 93 car close to the junction with Milton Road.

The 28-year-old dad of two suffered serious injuries in the crash and sadly died on the scene.

The road was closed for around five and a half hours following the accident as emergency services conducted a collision investigation.

Those close to David took to social media to express their sadness at his sudden and tragic passing.

Stephanie Ellis posted on Police Scotlland’s Edinburgh Division Facebook page: “Rest in paradise david remember when we were all younger in south side heart goes out to his family.”

Sara Galbraith said: “Thinking of David’s mum, sister, partner and kids. Gone too soon x”

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes Police Station said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who tragically lost his life as a result of the collision. “I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the area immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible. “Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to this inquiry is asked to come forward to help with our investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Fettes via 101, quoting incident number 1923 of 26 December.