Tributes pour in for late Bay City Rollers star Alan Longmuir

Tributes have friends and fans from across the globe have poured in for Bay City Rollers founder Alan Longmuir after he passed away at the age of 70.

The Bay City Rollers bassist died in hospital at 6am this morning surrounded by those closest to him.

Edinburgh-born Longmuir, and younger brother, drummer Derek, would go on to taste international success with the tartan-clad pop phenomenon he founded.

The lineup consisting of Alan Longmuir, Derek Longmuir, Stuart Woody Wood, Eric Faulkner and Les McKeown peaked in popularity in the mid-seventies and became world famous.

Fans from across the world have taken to social media to leave tributes to the late star.

Alan Longmuir promoting Fringe show And I Ran With The Gang in 2014. Picture: Greg Macvean

Posting to the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page, Lorna Fraser wrote: “R.I.P Alan the tartan scarfs will be swaying”.

Loraine Fairgrieve said: “Aw how sad he was in ormiston a few yrs back switching on our Xmas lights and came in to our local pub for a chat a very genuine all out one of the boys and his wife a lovely lady rip”.

Yvonne Jenkinson said: “So sad news, I knew him when he first started with Bay city rollers all those years ago. RIP”.

Jill Scott added: “So sad to hear met him many times Rip Alan you were a legend x”.

Jackie Brownlee said: “Met him and the boys once, lovely guy, RIP Alan, and like everyone here, thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.x”.

Bertha Henretty wrote: “Sorry to hear this. Thoughts with his wife , family, friends and fans. Many a Monday night spent at Muirhouse Paris Church dancing to the band”.

Jennie Henderson said: “Oh no!! Oh sad horrible news. Thinking and sending lots of love to his wife and family so sorry. Legend and a Gentleman”. On Twitter, Scottish author Ian Rankin expressed his sadness at hearing of Longmuir’s passing, with one of his followers, @BertWright1, writing: “Sad to hear this. Danced to the Rollers in the Edinburgh clubs of the 60s long before the Rollermania days. Nobby Clarke thought he was the coolest but Alan Longmuir always had style. RIP”.

@GerryHassan tweeted: “The passing of an era & legend: Alan Longmuir, bass guitarist of the Bay City Rollers”.

Bandmate Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood @woodybcr tweeted: “Very sad to read in the paper that Alan has passed away...I’ll remember the good times we had for over 40 years...RIP Al”.

Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown tweeted out an image of Alan Longmuir with a message of condolence that read: “Alan Longmuir, the original Bay City Roller”.

Author Martin Knight, who was writing a book with Alan, tweeted: “So very sad to hear that founder of Bay City Rollers, Alan Longmuir, has died this am. We were just finishing a book together which he was so looking forward to. He was a lovely, modest man who was adored by those who knew him & so many who didn’t”.

