Tributes to driver killed in Maybury Road horror smash

DEVASTATED friends have paid heartfelt tributes to a man tragically killed in a horror smash on a major Capital road.

Jonathan Smith, known as Jonny, has been named as the man who died after his Peugeot 206 burst into flames on Maybury Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Jonny Smith

Police are still hunting the driver of a stolen Audi A3 being driven on the wrong side of the road that caused a family’s BMW X5 to swerve and plough into Mr Smith’s car.

Posting on a family tribute page, Steven Henderson wrote: “Thinking of you all. Such a gentle lovely human that should still be here an absolute gentleman and will be sorely missed rip mate.”

Mr Smith’s family told how they “lost a son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin in tragic circumstances” in an emotional post.

“We, as a family, would like to express our appreciation for the kind words of support we have been shown by everyone,” they added.

Mr Smith is understood to have been in his late 20s and a former student at Craigmount High School.

One friend reportedly said: “Jonny was a great guy. Really lovely from a nice family.

“He was very much into politics and the independence movement and used to talk about it a lot. He was a quiet guy but good company.

“He was close to his family especially his brother. It’s a terrible tragedy. He liked football as well. Hearts was his team. We still can’t believe it and we hope police catch those responsible.”

The family in the BMW, a 25-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and five-year-old girl, were all taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have launched a major manhunt to track down the driver of the grey Audi A3 which was stolen from a house in Liberton on April 17.

It was found abandoned in Lochgelly Road, Cowdenbeath later on Friday morning after the 12.30am crash.

Anyone with information can contact CID at Corstorphine on 101 and quote incident number 108 of the 25th May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.