Trinity Primary School pupil hospitalised after being hit tree branch

A primary school pupil was rushed to hospital after being hit by a tree branch during Storm Ali.

The primary two pupil was enjoying his lunch break in the playground when he was injured by a falling tree branch.

The incident happened at Trinity Primary School in Edinburgh, at 1pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A cordon was erected in the playground while investigations were carried out.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.18pm on Wednesday September 19 to attend an incident on Newhaven Rd in Edinburgh.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and we transported one child patient to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.”

A spokesman for the City of Edinburgh Council said the child’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Councillor Ian Perry, Convener of the Education, Children and Families Committee, said: “Due to yesterday’s high winds a P2 pupil at Trinity Primary was injured by a branch falling from a tree.

“We’re currently inspecting trees in the playground and have cordoned the area off.

“Pupils are also being kept inside during break times.

“The health and safety of all our school community is a priority.

“We’re in touch with the family and I would like to wish the pupil a full and speedy recovery.”

Council leader Adam McVey said: “There were a number of trees that came down or were compromised during the storm yesterday.

“I’m very sad to report that a Primary 2 pupil in Trinity was seriously injured when a tree came down. I’m sure all our thoughts are with the young student and their family.

“Absolutely, we will be investigating the circumstances surrounding that and making sure any consequences for any trees in the city parameters are made safe.”

