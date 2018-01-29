Two arrested following police drugs bust

Two people have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following a drugs recovery worth more than £3,000 in North West Edinburgh.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address in Wardieburn Street West on Wednesday January 24, where around £2,700 worth of cocaine was seized along with £350 worth of heroin and £230 worth of cannabis.

Various other items associated with drug dealing were also recovered from the property.

A 34-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested and have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Jonny Elliott said: “We are committed to improving the quality of life for our commuity and my officers are dedicated to preventing the harm caused by drugs.

“Successful drugs enforcement action such as this is only possible through the dedicated work of our officers and the vital information provided by the public.

“I would urge anyone with information about ongoing drug crime in their area, to contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”