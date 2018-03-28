Two arrested in connection with assault and attempted robbery

POLICE investigating an assault and attempted robbery have arrested and charged two men.

The arrests were made following the incident at Straiton Retail Park on Monday 19 February.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, said: “A 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the car park outside the Carphone Warehouse store when he was assaulted and dragged out before an attempt was made to steal the vehicle.

“Following continued inquiries by Dalkeith CID, the pair aged 24 and 26 were charged and will appear in court at a later date.”