Two charged after police seize £300k in Class A drugs raid

Two men have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the recovery of Class A drugs in Edinburgh.

Police carried out intelligence-led searches at Hawkhill Close and Restalrig Circus on the evening of Wednesday 23rd May.

As a result, heroin and cocaine worth an estimated £300,000 were recovered.

The men aged 59 and 22 were arrested and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 25th May.

Detective Inspector Dougie Telfer from the East Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “The public have made it abundantly clear that they will not tolerate drug crime in their communities and they continue to provide us with information that once again, we have acted upon resulting in a sizeable recovery of heroin and cocaine.

“Tackling organised crime, including drug offences, remains one of Police Scotland’s top priorities and we will utilise all resources at our disposal to bring those responsible to justice.

“If you would like to report ongoing criminality in your area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”