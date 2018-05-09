Two fighting for life after double fatal crash

Have your say

Two people are fighting for their lives after a horror crash that left two dead.

Police have confirmed that two people died and two others are in critical condition following the crash between a silver Mini Cooper and a white HGV at the A904 Champany Junction near Linlithgow on Tuesday afternoon.

Two female passengers, aged 21 and 20, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The 21-year-old male driver and 22-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital where they remain in a critical condition, a police spokesman said.

The collision took place on the A904, at the junction with the A803, at around 3.40pm.

The road was closed until midnight while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the women who lost their lives.

“Our inquiries into the collision continue and we’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has any information which may be relevant, and who has not yet spoken to officers to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2413 of 8th May.

