Two in Edinburgh hospital after street fight involving men and women

TWO men are in hospital after a street fight involving men and women.

Police are looking for witnesses after the serious disturbance at Alexander Drive, Livingston, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Around 3am a number of calls were made to Police Scotland reporting a group of people fighting in the street. Two men, aged 34 and 48, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and is in custody.

Detective Sergeant Andy McGhee at Livinston CID said: “We are currently carrying out door to door enquiries in the area at this time as part of the investigation. This was a large scale disturbance involving a number of both males and females and we received a number of emergency telephone calls reporting the matter. I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police at Livingston on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 1012 of 28/10. Likewise anyone can approach any of the police officers who are working on this investigation as they see them in the area.”