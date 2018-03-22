Two men jailed after £180,000 of heroin seized during police raid

TWO men have been jailed for their involvement in selling drugs in Edinburgh and Falkirk.

Ross Honeyman was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, while Craig Scott was handed a four-year sentence at Glasgow High Court on Thursday for their part in selling Class A drugs.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, police executed a search warrant at two addresses in Falkirk on March 2, and recovered almost 2kg of heroin. The drugs were worth around £180,000 and both Honeyman and Scott were arrested and charged.

Both men pled guilty to drug offences on February 20 at Glasgow High Court.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes from Forth Valley Proactive CID said: “As a result of our inquiries into Honeyman and Scott we established that they were significantly involved in distributing heroin to members of the public across the central belt.

“The intelligence we gathered against the pair allowed us to seize 1.8kg of heroin before it could cause untold harm to the affected communities.

“Tackling organised crime, including drug offences, is one of our top priorities in Forth Valley Division and the sentences handed to Honeyman and Scott reflects our commitment to identifying those responsible for drug dealing and removing them from our streets.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital