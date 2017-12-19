Two men jailed for Ferry Road 50mph hit and run which injured boy

TWO men who seriously injured a 10-year-old boy in a 50 mph hit and run have been jailed.

Connor Whalen, 20, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to injuring the schoolboy.

The scene of the incident on Ferry Road in August

The incident took place on Ferry Road in Drylaw on August 19.

Both Whalen and Marc Miller, 23, ran a red light before Whalen crashed into the boy on a pedestrian crossing. Miller was jailed for two years and 11 months after pleading guilty to stealing a motorcycle and driving dangerously.

Both men had previously been disqualified from holding a driving licence.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a victim of crime, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment.

He had to undergo surgery and remained in hospital for specialist treatment and counselling. At the time, medics admitted it was too soon to assess what the full impact on his life could be.

The schoolboy had been using a pedestrian crossing on the Saturday around 6.35pm when he was struck.

A stolen Triumph Daytona 650cc motorcycle was later found abandoned in the city’s West End as experienced CID officers were drafted in. They began a city wide search for the culprits, as witnesses were quizzed and drivers asked to hand over dashcam footage and CCTV reviewed from cameras and businesses.

The arrests followed soon after. Edinburgh has been plagued by motorbike thefts and reckless driving, something Police Scotland say they have been trying to crack down on.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Whalen and Miller had stolen motorcycles earlier in the day and had been driving dangerously and at excessive speed prior to the incident.

The court heard that Miller sped along Ferry Road, approaching the crossing in the middle of the road and overtaking stationary traffic at approximately 40 mph and sped through the crossing as the lights were turning to red.

Whalen approached the crossing in the same manner as Miller, speeding up to approximately 50 mph as he went through the red light and striking the young boy who was on the crossing. The child was thrown into the air and Whalen came off the bike.

Whalen ran off after the collision to Ferry Road Gardens where he was picked up as a pillion passenger by Miller.

Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, Andrew Richardson, said: “I welcome today’s sentence for Connor Whalen and Marc Miller.

“Their actions resulted in a young boy not only sustaining serious injuries but also being left traumatised by his terrifying experience.

“It is the type of incident which could easily have ended in a fatality.

“Such joyriding is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to similar dangerous and anti-social behaviour to contact the police.”