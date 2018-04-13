Two new awards set for Local Hero Awards 2018

THEY are the selfless individuals who have devoted themselves to going above and beyond the call of duty to help improve the lives of others.

Through their immense drive and determination, they have been dedicated to ensuring organisations across the city can continue to provide vital services to the people of Edinburgh.]

Pamela Neilson and Calvin laidlaw who are trying to raise money to take there 2yr old son Kai Laidlaw to GOSH for a potentially life saving operation

The Evening News Local Hero awards are open for nominations and we are encouraging readers to honour those the unsung heroes who have made a difference in their area over the past 12 months.

This week, we are seeking nominations in the Volunteer of the Year and Fundraiser of the Year categories ahead of the ceremony in June.

For the first time, the volunteer and fundraiser categories have been split into two different awards, meaning there is now an extra opportunity to honour those who have worked to improve their local community.

The glittering event will take place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, where hundreds will gather to watch the Capital’s most worthy residents receive their awards.

Last year, campaigner Pamela Neilson became the final winner of the combined award after her tireless fundraising following the tragic loss of her three year-old son Kai to Leukemia in January 2016.

Ever since, she has been heavily involved in the creation of a room at the Sick Kids Hospital in memory of her son and has raised more than £50,000 for charity.

Pamela said it was a “huge honour” to win the award, adding the ceremony was a “humbling” experience.

She said: “It was absolutely incredible to be surrounded by so many fantastic and worthy people, it was a real reality check where you see just how many people have made such an incredible journey.”

“It is so nice to learn about all the people in this city who are doing things, not because they want the accolade or the award, but because they want to make a difference.”

“Edinburgh is a beautiful city and it was inspirational to be surrounded by so many people who work tirelessly to make it even better.”

The awards are sponsored by Farmer Autocare, while the Team Jak foundation has signed up to be the charity partner for the event.

The charity provides practical social and emotional support to children and young people with cancer and is named after 2015 Local Hero award recipient Jak Trueman.

Founder Allison Barr said: “Team Jak are honoured and delighted to be charity partners for the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards again this year.

“We as a family and charity have always had a close relationship with the Edinburgh Evening News as they have always supported Jak’s story in a positive and encouraging manner.

“We were honoured when Jak was made the overall Local Hero posthumously in 2015.”

