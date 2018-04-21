Two people arrested over attempted murder in Kirkcaldy

Have your say

Two people have now been arrested over an alleged attempted murder in Fife.

The incident, in which a 48-year-old man was said to have been seriously assaulted, happened in Miller Street, Kirkcaldy, about 4pm yesterday.

Police Scotland said a man and a woman, both aged 35, had been arrested over the incident.

READ MORE: Police rush to incident in Kirkcaldy

The attack occurred during one of the biggest weeks of the year in Kirkcaldy, with the Promenade hosting the annual Links market.

At least 25,000 people were expected to flood the mile-long market yesterday as the fair coincided with a burst of unseasonably warm April weather.

A force spokesman said: “Police in Fife have arrested a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in connection with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man in the Miller Street area of Kirkcaldy, which took place at around 4pm on Saturday.

“It resulted in a large police presence in the area. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE