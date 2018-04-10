Uber Eats announces Edinburgh expansion

Starting at lunchtime today, Uber Eats is expanding further in Edinburgh.

People in Murrayfield, Craigentinny and Inch can now be served by the Uber Eats app and order local favourite food on their smartphone.

Following news of the expansion, users can now enjoy dishes from over 80 restaurants in the Capital including The Mash Tun, Miss Woo’s, Pizza Plus and many more.

Users need to download the free app or go to ubereats.com, sign in - you can use your existing Uber account, tell the location and brose restaurants before placing and tracking an order. Tell us your delivery location - add your home, work, or any other address you’d like.

Uber Eats operates from Order from 7am to 12pm, seven days a week.