Uber Eats drivers on strike in Edinburgh

Delivery drivers for Uber Eats have gone on strike claiming unfair pay and working conditions.

The drivers went on strike on Sunday claiming they are earning as little as £4 an hour.

Following their action, they claim to have forced company to shut down their delivery service in the city, which launched last June.

However, despite their claim, Uber said the move hadn’t caused major disruption.

The company also claimed the couriers averaged £9.75-an-hour last week, not the £4 an hour they stated.

Currently more than 70 restaurants use Uber Eats in the Capital with customers charged £3.50 and Uber also take a percentage of the total bill.

However, drivers took action after claiming that the company dropped the level of pay.

Drivers often use personal cars and pay for their own petrol with another 200 mostly part-time couriers using bicycles or scooters.

Under new conditions, drivers are claiming that their payment for food deliveries are just £3.

Strikers are demanding a minimum £5 per delivery, with the UK minimum wage is £7.50 an hour for over 25s.

Speaking to the Daily Record, one worker, Bogdan Ludovec, said: “This is modern slavery. I’m working 14 to 16 hours daily.

“My wife is expecting our first child this week. She’s stressed out because she thinks I’ll never see the baby.

“The drivers talked to each other and arranged to stop taking orders from 5pm on Sunday.

“At the McDonald’s in London Road, 20 orders were waiting within half an hour and Uber shut down the delivery system because there were no drivers.”

Drivers have no set shifts, sign up to work when they choose and receive no holiday or sick pay.

Bogdan said: “This week, Uber dropped the earnings to about £6 an hour if you do two drops. With petrol and car costs, you’re lucky to keep £4 an hour.

“When we started last June, it was OK. Then you were guaranteed £9 an hour as long as you made at least one delivery.

“In September, Uber changed it to a ‘boost’ system where you received a multiple of the delivery fee. They said we’d earn more.

“This week, the boost has been cut right down and in some areas of Edinburgh there’s no boost paid. That gives you about £3 per delivery on average.

“I now earn £60 to £70 per day for 16 hours and work about 100 hours each week. Most drivers are about the same.”