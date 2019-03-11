UK’s biggest community choir to stage flashmob spectacular outside Usher Hall

THEY are already the UK’s largest community choir, providing dozens of youngsters with a love of music no matter their social background.

And now, an Edinburgh-based youth music project are appealing for even more members as they prepare to mark the end of their current term with a flash mob performance on steps of the Capital’s most famous music venue.

The Love Music youth singing group will stage a flash mob today on the steps outside the Usher Hall before the main choir celebrates the start of their seventh year with a spring concert encompassing performances of everything from ancient Swedish folk songs to Manchester indie classics. The junior choir aim to spread “positivity and joy” among city commuters when they sing a medley of songs from their term, including a rendition of 1969 pop hit Put A Little Love In Your Heart by Jackie De-Shannon.

The choir features a diverse membership from across the Capital, with over half its members receiving free places due to financial hardship.

It runs three eight-week terms throughout the year and has launched its latest drive to get more young people interested in music and singing ahead of the summer term launching in April. The group aims to provide “no-barrier, accessible experiences” to schoolchildren aged between eight and 12 from across the social spectrum, while teaching them an appreciation of singing in a group.

Tonight’s flash mob brings the winter/spring term to a close, though many members have progressed on to sing for the main choir after outgrowing the junior ranks.

One former choir member, aged 14, commented: “It’s like one big family and we bump into people we know all over town now. The range of music is enormous and I love all the different styles and languages we sing. It’s very special to practice and perform in the Usher Hall and the musicians we get to work with are very inspiring.”

The 300-strong main choir will be on stage for a 45-minute performance directed by award-winning composer and educationalist Stephen Deazley and accompanied by Scottish musicians Steve Hamilton on piano and Daniel Crichton on guitar.

Songs by legendary 1980s Manchester rockers James will be featured in the performance ahead of the band’s show at the venue on Monday, March 18 and the junior choir will return with a second flash mob before that concert to welcome the band to the Capital.