‘Unidentified object’ at Cramond Beach believed to be animal remains

Have your say

Police headed to Cramond this morning after it was reported that ‘flesh matter’ had washed up on the beach.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:35am and subsequently cordoned off part of the beach.

A thorough investigation was carried out lasting more than three hours. Police left the scene at 13:55.

READ MORE: Police respond to ‘unidentified object’ at Cramond Beach



Initially reported as an ‘unidentified object’, police have since released a statement to say that animal remains had been found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Cramond Beach at around 10.35am on Monday 30 April following reports that flesh matter, believed to be animal, were discovered on the beach. Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE