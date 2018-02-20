UPDATE: Incident cleared following accident on Quality Street

Bus services are returning to normal following an accident on Quality Street

Southbound lanes had been blocked as a result of the incident which led to buses being diverted.

Police attended the scene along with emergency services.

Traffic was down to one lane at Queensferry Road junction, with delays out of Davidson’s Mains and citybound queues from Clermiston Road North

Drivers had been warned to expected expect delays coming out of Davidson’s Mains.

As a result of the incident, Lothian Bus services 21 and 41 heading Westbound had been diverted away from Quality Street.