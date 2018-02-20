UPDATE: Police remain on scene following accident on Quality Street

Have your say

Buses are facing diversions following a 2-vehicle collision on Quality Street.

Southbound lanes have been blocked as a result of the incident which has resulted in buses being diverted.

Police are on the scene along with emergency services who are assessing one of the drivers.

It’s down to one lane at Queensferry Road junction, there are delays out of Davidson’s Mains and citybound queues from Clermiston Road North

Drivers have been warned to expected expect delays coming out of Davidson’s Mains.

Lothian Bus services 21 and 41 heading Westbound have been diverted away from Quality Street.