Urgent appeal to trace Edinburgh relatives of man who died in Paisley

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace relatives of a 40-year-old man who died in Paisley.

Allister Reid died at his home on Thursday 10 May.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers are continuing to trace his family members and it is believed that he could have a sister in the Edinburgh area.

Anyone who has any knowledge of Allister’s relatives is asked to contact Paisley Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 2492 of 10 May, or on 0141 532 6003 during office hours, Monday to Friday.