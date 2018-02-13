Vandals wreck cars and gardens at East Craigs

THREE youths are being sought after a vandalism spree in East Craigs that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the vandals targeted the area around Craigmount Avenue North, smashing up parked cars and causing damage in front gardens, breaking ornaments and other fixtures.

The damage is believed to have been committed by at least three youths. Police hope that CCTV will be able to confirm their identities.

Sergeant Richard Homewood, of the Community Policing Team, said: “Vandalism and antisocial behaviour is unacceptable and this needless act has caused distress to the local community. Officers are progressing positive lines of enquiry into the offences and I would encourage anyone who may have information to come forward. I would also encourage anyone in the area with private CCTV to review this and contact us if they believe they have footage that could be relevant to our investigation. Police are particularly keen to trace 3 youths seen in the area at the time.”

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the police on ‘101’ quoting incident number 0508, 11/02/2018 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.