The Edinburgh bike scheme has officially launched today.

Further hire points will be added across Edinburgh in a rolling programme up to and after launch when an initial 200 bikes will be available.

Just Eat delivers sponsorship for Edinburgh's cycle hire scheme, launched today

Serco proposed a network comprising between 40 and 80 locations around the City that would ultimately support a scheme of 1000 bikes by the end of 2018. The volume of Cycle Hire Point spaces will be delivered through a mixture of physical and virtual Cycle Hire Points.