Video: CCTV footage released in connection with Shandwick Place assault

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to trace in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault.

The incident took place in Shandwick Place around 4am on Saturday 13 January.

Police wish to speak with man who may be able to assist with enquiries. Picture: Police Scotland/CCTV screenshot

A 26-year-old man was pushed to the ground, causing injuries which require ongoing dental work to repair.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as white, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, a moustache and is believed to originally be from Spain.

DC Iain Wallace of Gayfield CID said: “We’re eager to trace this man as part of our ongoing enquiries and would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0725 of 14th January 2018, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.