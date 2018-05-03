Video: Forensics attend scene of Elm Row stabbing

Officers in Edinburgh are investigating after a man was stabbed during an armed raid on a popular Elm Row store.

Police are appealing for information after the 64-year-old man was knifed in the stomach in the attempted robbery.

Footage of the scene from earlier today show an officer standing guard while forensics scan for evidence.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the U-Save store on Elm Row on the corner of Montgomery Street at around 9.35pm on Wednesday night.

The victim was rushed to hospital and the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The police cordon has been lifted and the shop has reopened following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a convenience store in Elm Row at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 2nd May following an attempted robbery. “During this time a 64-year-old man sustained an injury to his abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. “Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”

