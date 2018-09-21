Video: Masonry experts reveal shoddy state of city’s buildings

Fears have also been raised about the city’s crumbling buildings.

Masonry experts are calling on owners of stone properties to get the buildings professionally inspected.

Stewart Inkster of Edinburgh Stonemasons Ltd' shows the loose masonry from one of the city's buildings.

Stewart Inkster of Edinburgh Stonemasons Ltd said it was imperative people take the risks seriously.

After an extreme weather incident such as Storm Ali, Stewart said it can take people a few days before they notice damage but urged residents to get in touch before it gets to that stage.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, but the risk is death.

“If a piece of stone masonry falls from a height you don’t stand a chance.

“Some of the buildings we’ve inspected have a high footfall – what price do you put on safety?

Loose masonry on buildings in Edinburgh is an ongoing and constant problem, Stewart believes, which could be alleviated by regular, physical inspections.

“I think people are unaware and don’t think about the need to maintain the stonework. They may think visual inspections are enough but you need to touch the stone and look for cracks and loose pieces before removing it and making it safe.

“There is also a misconception that it is a pricey job but we don’t need scaffolding and can be finished in a day or two.”