Video shows aftermath of Edinburgh Airport tram crash

Video has emerged showing the aftermath of a bus colliding with a tram near Edinburgh Airport.

A single-decker bus was involved in a collision with a tram, resulting in the tram de-railing and causing significant damage to the bus, which also collided with a number of unoccupied vehicles.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the incident around 5.20pm on Wednesday June 13.

Footage shared on Youtube shows the aftermath of the crash.

READ MORE: Bus driver ‘fighting for his life’ as police probe Edinburgh Airport tram crash

Tram passengers can be seen looking dazed and walking away from the scene.

The video also shows the full extent of the damage to the tram.

People attending the bus driver can be heard shouting to colleagues as they rush to attend the scene.

READ MORE: Edinburgh trams to operate part route following accident

A 66-year-old male driver of the bus sustained a number of serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver and conductor of the tram were checked over as a precaution but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “We are working at this time to establish why this collision occurred and we’d be keen to hear from any members of the public who witnessed what happened.

“If you believe you have any information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately.”