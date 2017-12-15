Video: Ten Edinburgh festivities to get you in the Christmas mood

With only ten days to go until Christmas, here’s a list of things you can do if that festive feeling doesn’t come easy.

All around the city, Edinburgh has hundreds of special events to fill you with festive cheer.

Visit 'Ice Adventure: A Journey Through Frozen Scotland' on George St. Pic: Hamish Irvine

Pantomimes are a quintessential British Christmas tradition, and with Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Beauty and The Beast all showing this winter, it’s a fairytale way to ignite your holiday season.

If pantos are a bit “behind you” (oh no they’re not!) then Shrek the Musical and Scottish Ballet performing The Nutcracker are just two of countless shows you can catch with your big kid friends this Christmas.

Is there a better Christmas film than A Muppet’s Christmas Carol? Probably... but don’t let that stop you seeing it, and many more archive festive films, showing at cinemas around the city.

Read more: The festive food and drink pop-up taking over an Edinburgh graveyard

There’s some exciting new attractions this year too, with the theatrical displays and burlesque subversion of La Clique Noel returning home to where it all began at the Edinburgh Fringe more than 13 years ago.

Luckily you don’t have to go far on a winter adventure - warm up with a whisky at the Ice Bar and pet the sub-zero reindeer ice sculptures at the George Street Ice Adventure on a journey through frozen Scotland.

Whatever you do, don’t leave it too late to embrace the festive feeling. With this much on in Edinburgh, there’s really no excuse.