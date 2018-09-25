Video: Where in the world can you eat in Edinburgh?

From Chile to Japan and France to the Caribbean, Edinburgh restaurants can transport your tastebuds to anywhere.

For the 4 million tourists visiting Edinburgh each year, an authentic taste of Scotland is high on the agenda for our international guests.

Edinburgh restaurants serve up food from all corners of the world. Picture: Pexels.com

For locals looking to enjoy a taste of far off lands, the paradox of choice is enough to leave many of us starving in the streets.

To highlight the breadth of high-quality world cuisine on offer in our great capital, we’ve made a video journey taking you from the Chilean fusion at 83 Hanover Street, up through Central America and the Caribbean, to bijou offerings at le Roi Fou and RadiCibus in Europe, before travelling through the Middle East to Thailand and Japan.

We’ve shoehorned ten of the best restaurants honouring international flavours, but many, many more are out there waiting on your discovery.

Where in the world can you eat in Edinburgh? Well, that’s up to you, but here’s a list of the places we brought you on this trip?

Chile - 83 Hanover Street

Brazil - Fazenda

Mexico - Bodega

Caribbean - Trenchtown Social

Greece - Ola Kala Greek Grill & Deli

France - le Roi Fou

Italy - Radicibus Edinburgh

Middle East - Hanam’s

Thailand - Passorn

Japan - Chizuru Tei