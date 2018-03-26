Video: Will it snow in Edinburgh? The forecast for the week ahead

Have your say

There have been multiple warnings for snow over the Easter break with early reports indicating that snow will hit parts of the UK over the weekend.

Last week, early prediction forecast Edinburgh for some snow with a warning that an Arctic weather front dubbed the Beast from the East 3, was to hit.

Heavy rain and wintry weather is expected for the Capital

Forecasters had predicted wintry weather and low temperatures with Edinburgh and the Lothians getting such conditions from Tuesday.

However, while temperatures are expected to fall from tomorrow, early reports indicate that Edinburgh will miss out on the snow.

Rather than snow, the Capital can expect heavy rain for much of Tuesday with a clear cold day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will hit as low as -1 during midweek but will rise as more rain arrives for the weekend.

Some snow is expected on higher ground but most of the Capital should remain snow free.

Edinburgh can expect sunny spells on Thursday before more rain arrives for the rest of the weekend.

You can see the forecast for the week ahead in our video above.

The forecast was correct as of 12:12pm on 26/03

