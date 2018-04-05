Warmer weather to finally return to Edinburgh tomorrow

Have your say

Warmer weather is finally set to return to Edinburgh from tomorrow.

A wet March has given way to a warm early April as forecasters predicted double-digit temperatures across the UK heading towards the weekend.

The Met Office has forecast Edinburgh could see temperatures of up to 8C to 9C tomorrow.

Friday is expected to be clear and sunny for most parts of Scotland.

The warmer shift follows a wetter than average month in places such as Devon, the Severn Vale and Tyneside in the North East, with widespread snow and heavy rainfall causing disruption.

Forecaster Graeme Madge said: “After a cold start, any residual cold in the east and south-east will quite rapidly move away.

“Most places across the UK will be clear. It will be bright and sunny and not much in the way of wind.”

Mr Madge added: “Tomorrow temperatures, pretty much everywhere apart from really north of Scotland, look like they can get into double figures.”

Mr Madge said average temperatures for early April in the south-east, where he suggested the mercury could reach up to 16C, were around 12C to 13C.

“So the fact that this is early April, it will feel nice,” he said.

The warmer weather might not last long though, with the weekend looking “certainly unsettled”.

The brief warmth will be welcome respite from what Mr Madge called a “very wet” March.

“Pretty much everywhere apart from places like the North West and west of Scotland saw pretty much above average rainfall,” Mr Madge said.

“Some areas, particularly Devon, the Severn Vales and parts of the North East, saw levels approaching double the amount expected for March.

“Not record-breaking necessarily, but a particularly wet month.”

