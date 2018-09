Have your say

MOTORISTS have been urged to proceed with caution after reports of a traffic light outage at busy Maybury junction this morning.

The outage was reported at around 9.50am at Maybury junction.

Work is currently under way to replace an accident-damaged signal pole at the notoriously busy junction.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution in the meantime

