Watch as angry driver gets out car to chase down cyclist in West Lothian

This shocking video captures the moment an angry driver gets out of his car and chases down a cyclist, after repeatedly driving too close.

The footage, captured with a bicycle camera in West Lothian in December last year, shows the driver of a silver Volkswagen hatchback verbally abusing the cyclist.

Shot from a bicycle camera. Pic: Shutterstock

It appears to stem from a disagreement, heard at the start of the video, in which the cyclist pulls up beside the driver and accuses him of nearly hitting him beforehand.

The cyclist keeps going, but the motorist soon catches up before shouting and swearing at him, accusing him of touching his window.

The rear-facing camera captures the driver then driving close to the bicycle and revving his engine.

When the cyclist turns off the road and onto the pavement, the driver gets out of his car, runs over to the cyclist and continues to shout and swear at him.

The footage was uploaded to Cycliq, a company which makes dashcam-style video recorders for bicycles.

A spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately this isn't an isolated incident, with close calls occurring everyday all over the world."