WATCH: Awards celebrate capital’s young filmmakers

As stars of the Big Screen flock to the Capital for the 72nd Edinburgh Film Festival, a group of fledgling film-makers from local schools had their own red carpet moment.

The winners and runners-up of the 20mph Schools Video Competition were celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the City Chambers on Tuesday.

Primary schools across the city had been set the challenge back in Road Safety Week 2017 to produce snappy and engaging short films themed around 20mph, to mark the introduction of calmer speeds to around 80 per cent of the city’s streets.

After a closely-contested judging process, pupils from St Catherine’s RC Primary emerged victorious with their short film using animated toys, with runners-up prizes going to Blackhall Primary School and Holy Cross RC Primary School.

Having attracted a good response with more than 100 pupils taking part, the awards were judged by a panel including Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes, alongside videographer Gavin Bryce, Rebecca Simpson from walking charity Living Streets and Lorna MacDonald, Strategic Development Officer for Creativity, Schools and Lifelong Learning at the Council.

A still from St Catherine's RC Primary School's winning video

St Catherine’s, as the winners, received £500 to be spent on active travel activities or equipment, while the two runner-up schools were awarded £250 each. All the prize winners also claimed certificates and 20mph goody bags.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, who presented the awards, said: “It’s fantastic to see such thoughtful and creative entries from these young film makers – it was certainly a challenge choosing a winner!

“The introduction of 20mph zones across the city aims to enhance our streets for people of all ages and backgrounds, creating a safer and more relaxed atmosphere, and it’s clear that entrants to the competition had a real understanding of these aims.”

Gavin Bryce, who helped judge the competition, said: “The quality of the young people’s filmmaking was impressive. There were many brilliant creative ideas and a strong grasp of the technical aspects across all entries.

“It really made the judging process hugely enjoyable! Well done to everyone who got to grips with the challenge and completed a film!”

