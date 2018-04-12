Watch: Behind the scenes Avengers:Infinity War filming in Edinburgh

Fans have been given glimpses behind-the-scenes of the new Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster - including its extending filming shoot in Edinburgh.

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, is shown relaxing with co-star Paul Bettany (Vision) as they are filming in the city’s Old Town.

Olsen also discusses her iconic role in the Avengers and Captain America movies in the new promotional film which has been released online.

Scottish actress Karen Gillan also discusses reviving her role as Guardians of the Galaxy character Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War, while there are glimpses of Scarlet Witch blasting off from the set on Cockburn Street and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow character in action in a dramatic battle sequence in Waverley Station.

Among those interviewed for the behind-the-scenes film are Danai Gurira, who discusses the number of strong female characters in the eagerly-awaited film.

A screengrab shows Elizabeth Olsen in Edinburgh

Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jnr and Mark Ruffalo also discuss their roles.

Olsen, who first played Scarlet Witch four years ago, said: It’s been this witnessing of people’s lives growing and changing. It’s been a really cool experience.”

Gurira said: “Working with Lizzy has been really really awesome. There’s something very powerful about being able to play women who do really heroic things. Those women are so awesome so we’ve had a really good time.”

Gillan added: “Hanging out with everyone on the set is one of the best parts of this job. It has this kind of large extended family feel.”